Judge Engoron’s Law Clerk Campaigned for Letitia James

Judge Engoron’s law clerk campaigned for Attorney General Letitia James. It’s a serious conflict of interest, but they just don’t care.

Letitia James brought what most see as a bogus civil suit against Donald Trump and his family, claiming they committed fraud by overvaluing properties. There are no victims, and everyone involved did their own appraisals or could have. The loan agreements advised them to do their own appraisals.

James ran on “getting Trump.”

The law clerk Allison Greenfield is friends with Sen. Chuck Schumer who hates Donald Trump and pushed for his impeachment.

Trump was under a gag order for overdoing his criticisms, but this is outrageous.

Here is Judge Engoron's law clerk Allison Greenfield attending a far-left Democrat event and campaigning for Letitia James How is this not conflict of interest?

