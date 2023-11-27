Judge Engoron’s Law Clerk Campaigned for Letitia James

By
M Dowling
-
0
15

Judge Engoron’s law clerk campaigned for Attorney General Letitia James. It’s a serious conflict of interest, but they just don’t care.

Letitia James brought what most see as a bogus civil suit against Donald Trump and his family, claiming they committed fraud by overvaluing properties. There are no victims, and everyone involved did their own appraisals or could have. The loan agreements advised them to do their own appraisals.

James ran on “getting Trump.”

Law clerk Allison Greenfield with Sen. Chuck Schumer

The law clerk Allison Greenfield is friends with Sen. Chuck Schumer who hates Donald Trump and pushed for his impeachment.

Trump was under a gag order for overdoing his criticisms, but this is outrageous.


