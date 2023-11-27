Siblings Are Furious a Clerk Killed Their Armed Robber Brother

Two Rappley siblings are furious that their armed robber brother was shot dead by a Dollar General clerk when he tried to rob the clerk while pointing a gun at him.

The 23-year-old Roosevelt Rappley brandished the gun, pointed it at the employees, and demanded cash on Wednesday. Witnesses confirmed the events.

One sibling said, “…it was wrong for that clerk to shoot my brother… yes he’s robbing, ‘Oh well,’…”

His siblings said the clerk shouldn’t have had a gun. Apparently, they thought it was a gun-free zone.


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
25 seconds ago

Every day, blacks stoop to another level of ridiculousness. Dumb bastard should have robbed a bank. Those people never carry guns.

0
Reply
Francis W. Porretto
Guest
Francis W. Porretto
6 minutes ago

That says a mouthful about the meaning of “gun-free zones”…to thugs and villains.

0
Reply
John Vieira
Guest
John Vieira
30 minutes ago

Guess if he had shot the clerk they would have demanded that he be set free…

0
Reply
