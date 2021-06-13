Judge halts Biden’s racist debt-forgiveness program for non-white farmers



















A judge put a halt to Joe Biden’s “unconstitutional” [racist] $4 billion program that would pay up to 120 percent of black, American Indian, Hispanic, Asian American, or Pacific Islander farmers’ debt. The program defines social disadvantage by race.

Twelve white farmers sued.

It’s very unAmerican and it’s unconstitutional.

Wisconsin Judge William Griesbach issued a temporary restraining order Thursday blocking the loan forgiveness program Biden put in place after saying he wanted to tackle longstanding inequalities for farmers of color.

Judge Griesbach said the plan failed to provide adequate examples of recent hardships imposed on farmers from minority backgrounds. He also claimed that in trying to end one type of discrimination, the program ended up creating another.

The white farmers said ‘race-based criteria’ is a violation of equal rights.

“Because plaintiffs are ineligible to even apply for the program due solely to their race, they have been denied the equal protection of the law and therefore suffered harm,” according to the lawsuit.

The judge noted that the money is to be awarded by race and the USDA presented no proof they are financially disadvantaged. The program defines social disadvantage by race.

The judge said the program discriminates against one group in an attempt to tackle discrimination against another.

“The obvious response to a government agency that claims it continues to discriminate against farmers because of their race or national origin is to direct it to stop: it is not to direct it to intentionally discriminate against others on the basis of their race and national origin,” Griesbach said.

“But it cannot discriminate on the basis of race.”

WAPO SUPPORTS THE RACIST PROGRAM

The far-left, anti-white newspaper put it this way: But now, that relief is again on hold thanks to a lawsuit brought by a conservative group on behalf of White farmers, who argue the program is unconstitutional because it discriminates against them.

The suggestion is it’s political and those bad white farmers are falsely claiming the racist program isn’t racist.

The Washington Post reports the Department of Agriculture officials vow to defend the [racist] effort in the courts.

“We respectfully disagree with this temporary order and USDA will continue to forcefully defend our ability to carry out this act of Congress and deliver debt relief to socially disadvantaged borrowers,” Matt Herrrick, USDA director of communications, told The Washington Post. “When the temporary order is lifted, USDA will be prepared to provide the debt relief authorized by Congress.”

USDA officials are saying borrowers can continue submitting paperwork and that currently, 17,000 farmers of color qualify for this assistance.

“When the package passed, advocates told The Post that it was a major step toward correcting a century of mistreatment of Black farmers, with some describing it as reparations for a long history of racial oppression.”

The paper suggests it’s only for black farmers, but it’s also for Asian, Hispanic, Native Americans, and Pacific Islanders.

USDA Vilsack intends to fight to the end for the racist and unconstitutional program. Vilsack ran a similar program under Barack Obama — the Pigford farmers case. The case turned out to be a complete fraud. It too was racist.

Obama ruled by government agencies and so is Joe Bama.

