Reporter who broke the Clinton tarmac story commits suicide – was getting death threats



















The journalist who broke the story about the controversial 2016 tarmac meeting between former President Bill Clinton and then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch was found dead Saturday morning, according to police.

At the time of the tarmac event, the FBI only cared about who leaked the story not the obvious problem of Clinton possibly telling Loretta Lynch not to let the FBI recommend charges against his wife.

The body of 45-year-old Christopher Sign, a news anchor for ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, was discovered by Hoover police and fire personnel at around 8 a.m. following a 911 call about a person down in a residence in Alabama, according to AL.com.

Hoover police Lt. Keith Czeskleba said Sign’s death is being investigated as a suicide, the report added.

“Our deepest sympathy is shared with Christopher’s loving family and close friends. We have lost a revered colleague whose indelible imprint will serve forever as a hallmark of decency, honesty, and journalist integrity. We can only hope to carry on his legacy. May his memory be for a blessing,” ABC 33/40 vice president and general manager Eric Land said in a statement.

The book was published in 2019. Mr. Sign gave up a job at a major network over it to return to his Alabama family. He and his family received significant death threats, his credit cards hacked, his children had secret codes.

Watch:

Christopher Sign went on Fox recently about the death threats he received after breaking the Clinton tarmac story

Mr. Sign, a former University of Alabama football player, revealed the encounter between Lynch and Clinton on June 27, 2016, at the Phoenix’s Sky Harbor Airport at a time when the FBI was investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of an unauthorized email server and the presidential election in which she was the Democratic candidate.

Sign wrote a book about his experience called Secret on the Tarmac.

No one who knew him can believe it.

THE SECRET MEETING ABOUT GOLF AND GRANDCHILDREN

The meeting took place days before then-FBI Director James Comey announced the bureau would not recommend charges against Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton’s wife, for her emails. However, Comey called her handling of classified information “extremely careless.”

Lynch said in a July 1, 2016 interview that she would not recuse herself from the Clinton email investigation but that she would accept the recommendation of the career agents and prosecutors who conducted it. Their ethics department said she didn’t have to recuse herself.

Lynch claimed they talked about their grandchildren and golf. The FBI claimed there were no records of the meeting, but there were and Judicial Watch found them. When released, they were heavily redacted. Loretta Lynch had used a fake name — Elizabeth Carlisle.

THE FBI ONLY CARED ABOUT THE LEAKER

The FBI didn’t show much concern over the compromising situation and potential corruption of justice, but they were very worried about tracking down the person who blew the whistle on the meeting at Phoenix Airport.

The FBI went to great lengths to find the culprit who spilled the beans and then wanted to make sure the person was duly punished.

That is a leak they cared about.

Daily Caller reported that the emails Judicial Watch released show FBI agents were angry about the article in The Observer detailing the logistics of the tarmac meeting in Phoenix airport June 27, 2016, on the same day Hillary was interviewed by the agents.

They narrowed it down to a local police officer and contacted local officials to stem the damage and punish the leaker who made them look bad.

“We need to find that guy and bring him or her before a supervisor,” read one email.

“Hopefully we will find out and at the very minimum, make sure he never works on any detail.”

They also discussed future non-disclosure agreements so any whistleblower in the future would face prison for telling the truth to the American public.

This was a security breach they cared about.

INTERVIEW WITH CHRISTOPHER SIGN ABOUT THE TARMAC MEETING

Mr. Sign explains what happened in detail as best as possible.

