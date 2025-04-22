Judge Hendrix Harshly Rebukes the ACLU for Playing Dirty

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix, a Trump appointee, severely criticized the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) lawyer for attempting to engage in an ex parte communication in the Bluebonnet case.

The case involves the TdA illegal aliens detained at the Bluebonnet Detention Center. They were scheduled to go to El Salvador days ago when the Supreme Court put in an unprecedented temporary hold on the deportation under the Alien Enemies Act.

Ex parte communications are serious ethical breaches.

You have to wonder how often the ACLU gets away with it when Democrat judges are involved. This can’t be the first time they have done it.

The contents of the communication will be shared with the relevant government authorities.

Judge Hendrix has just called out the ACLU for attempting to influence his ruling with a voicemail sent after hours. It was the second admonishment. The same ACLU lawyer may have pulled the same stunt with Judge Boasberg. Judge Boasberg miraculously blocked deportations at 9 AM on a Saturday. It seems likely he got the nod from the ACLU lawyer. Otherwise, it’s remarkably coincidental.

GOP Judiciary Attorney Mike Fragoso:

“ACLU asks J. Hendrix for an ex parte TRO. He makes them inform the acting US Atty. He then promptly denies the TRO after briefing. ACLU then leaves J. Hendrix a late night VM urging different relief; he tells them to file a motion. They do—on Good Friday—setting a deadline for the judge and threatening interlocutory review. J. Hendrix doesn’t comply with the ACLU deadline so they appeal. Apparently CA5 wasn’t quick enough either so now *they have petitioned SCOTUS*. All in one day.”

“When we say government by TRO is irregular, this is what we mean. In the rare instance that the ACLU doesn’t get to pick its judge, it throws a tantrum all the way to SCOTUS.”

I think the Left is mostly all in cahoots, and ethics isn’t a stumbling block.

