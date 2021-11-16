Judge in Rittenhouse Case Tells the Jurors Who to Ignore

















Judge Schroeder’s instructions to the Kyle Rittenhouse jury are to ignore Joe Biden and Donald Trump and all the other noise that could distract from the facts of the case.

“You will pay no heed to the opinions of anyone — even the president of the United States or the president before him,” Schroeder said.

Watch:

Rittenhouse’s defense team filed a motion to dismiss the case over allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.

“The state has repeatedly violated instructions from the Court, acted in bad faith, and intentionally provided technological evidence which was different from theirs,” the motion reads.

“For those reasons, the defendant respectfully requests the Court find ‘prosecutorial overreaching’ existed, that overreaching was intentional and in bad faith and thereby grant the defendant’s motion for a mistrial with prejudice,” the filing read.

Judge Schroeder has not ruled as yet.

Related















