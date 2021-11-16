Remember Biden, Harris, Michelle, DNC Fueled the Kenosha Riots

















After the Kenosha riots by Antifa and BLM, Governor Tony Evers immediately sold out the police as did Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and others. The Milwaukee County Executive said it’s definitely systemic racism. Apparently, the Executive doesn’t like to wait for facts.

Jacob Blake, a Black man was wounded by a police officer who shot seven times as he reached for a weapon. Blake, a known criminal, tried to kidnap his child after allegedly raping his girlfriend, had a weapon, struggled with police, had already been tased, then reached into his car for a weapon. The officers warned him repeatedly not to do what he did.

BIDEN ATTACKED THE POLICE, FANNING THE FLAMES

Joe Biden, who never voices complaints about the destruction from these radical groups, said, “The nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage.”

In a statement released by Biden’s campaign, Biden said, “… this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force.”

Yesterday in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Jacob Blake was shot seven times in the back as police attempted to restrain him from getting into his car. His children watched from inside the car and bystanders watched in disbelief. And this morning, the nation wakes up yet again with grief and outrage that yet another Black American is a victim of excessive force. This calls for an immediate, full, and transparent investigation and the officers must be held accountable.

These shots pierce the soul of our nation. Jill and I pray for Jacob’s recovery and for his children.

Equal justice has not been real for Black Americans and so many others. We are at an inflection point. We must dismantle systemic racism. It is the urgent task before us. We must fight to honor the ideals laid in the original American promise, which we are yet to attain: That all men and women are created equal, but more importantly that they must be treated equally.

After admitting he didn’t know anything about the shootings in Kenosha, Biden repeated unfounded, later debunked gossip that Kyle Rittenhouse was part of a militia coming out of the state of Illinois.

Joe Biden just confused Jacob Blake with 17 year old Kyle Rittenhouse… pic.twitter.com/QAnp6pO75K — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 27, 2020

The riots were over the police shooting and wounding of Jacob Blake in the commission of a crime while armed.

Joe Biden met with Jacob Blake’s father. Blake Sr. is a Farrakhan devotée. He is also an anti-Semitic, anti-Christian, white hater. Breitbart linked to tweets and copied memes posted by Blake Sr. over the course of years. They are truly horrendous.

PELOSI SELLS OUT THE POLICE

We can and we must make progress to save Black Lives and we can start by enacting the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act, which the House passed more than eight weeks ago. It’s time for the Senate to act. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 24, 2020

The ACLU criticized the use of the National Guard.

MICHELLE WAS DEVASTATED & KAMALA WAS PROUD OF THE CRIMINAL

Michelle Obama was “devastated” over the shooting of the very guilty Jacob Blake. She wrote on Twitter, “I want to encourage you all to keep using your bullhorns and your ballots to reform policies in our cities and our neighborhoods,” and she fundraised off the shooting.

People Magazine began a dishonest article about her and Kenosha with this paragraph: Michelle Obama is sharing in the grief of the Kenosha community and many others across the country in the wake of the shootings that left Jacob Blake paralyzed and two protesters dead.

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted a game to protest the shooting they obviously knew nothing about.

Kamala Harris was very proud of Jacob Blake for his courage.

Remember how proud of Jacob Blake, Kamala Harris was? Would she still be proud knowing he was kidnapping children? (Video from @EpochTimes) pic.twitter.com/DIz1zNcjos — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) September 26, 2020

DNC CHAIR

DNC Chair Tom Perez sent out a series of tweets claiming the nation is praying calling for immediate action by Congress to allegedly “rein in” police.

SHAUN KING

Fake Black man Shaun King threatened the police.

“If you do not name the officer who brutally shot Jacob Blake on Sunday, we will simply begin naming officers from your department who may or may not be him,” anti-police campaigner Shaun King threatened online.

“F–k it. Your protection of his identity is unethical. What’s his name?” King wrote in a message “to the Kenosha Police Department” that he pinned to the top of his Twitter thread.

