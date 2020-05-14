Judge Jeanine rips General Flynn’s fanatical judge

Judge Jeanine tore into the rogue judge in the Flynn case who is considering charging General Flynn for contempt. The judge, Emmet Sullivan, has a biased retired judge coming in to argue against the Justice Department’s case for dropping charges against General Flynn.

In the first part of the clip below, Andy McCarthy explains the Flynn case and after 4 minutes, Judge Jeanine comes on and trashes the judge, the “bad people,” and the dirty cops. She said, “It Is Absolutely Foreign for any Judge to Consider Bringing in another Judge to Co-Pilot a Case!”

Basically, Flynn’s case was thrown out because he was framed, the prosecutors held back Brady evidence, they lost Brady material, then threatened the by-then bankrupt General.

Watch: