Judge Kicks Soros Prosecutor Off a Burglary Case – It’s Unheard of

A Loudon County Judge kicked the Commonwealth attorneys out of a burglary case. It’s the case of a nineteen-year-old with a rap sheet who was burglarizing. The prosecutor left out the fact that the criminal just came off a 12 burglary crime spree and had a past. Prosecutor Buta Biberaj is appealing. She’s in a rage.

Judge James Plowman said the office has shown an inability to prosecute the case with professional standards. He added that the office is “deliberately misleading the Court and the public” in an effort to “sell” a plea agreement.

The Commonwealth attorneys are pro-criminal. Biberaj is as radical as one gets. She and her entire office exist thanks to George Soros.

The far-left prosecutor Buta Biberaj gives her side of the case. The criminal is just a boy, she said.

Loudoun Prosecutor @ButaBiberaj breaks silence after she was removed from case saying she’ll appeal to state Supreme Court. She told @JasonMiyaresVA to stay in his lane, bashed our reporting & alleged what’s happening in courts is political. FULL STORY: https://t.co/kaELAFKxSh pic.twitter.com/ZS4owWx9Ru — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) June 15, 2022

Soros-backed and very WOKE prosecutor Buta is weak on crime.

The “progressive” elected county prosecutor ran on a platform of ending “mass incarceration,” but yet she sought jail time for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, both misdemeanor charges, against Scott Smith.

Mr. Smith’s daughter was raped and the Superintendent denied it publically. Understandably upset, he ranted at a school board meeting. He didn’t hurt anyone but was treated like a common criminal.

Biberaj has ties to progressive megadonor George Soros and Democratic Virginia gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe.

Biberaj was one of several Soros-backed prosecutors elected in Northern Virginia in 2019 after her campaign received more than $860,000 from Soros’ Justice and Public Safety PAC.

