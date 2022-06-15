Dem-Endorsed “Protesters” Are Terrorizing Justices’ Neighbors

A neighbor of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told Fox News, that the pro-abortion protesters are terrorizing the entire community. They are threatening neighbors, telling them “f*ck you and f*ck your children.”

The Democrat-endorsed “protesters” are offshoots of Antifa, Black Lives Matter, The Revolutionary Communist Party, and so on. Some are dangerous.

Someone tell Merrick Garland, our imperious and partisan Attorney General we found his mostly white supremacists and they are communist anarchists. They are the real insurrectionists.

Speaking anonymously to Fox News, the neighbor said the “protesters” disrupt the area on multiple days for weeks.

SHIPPED IN TO TERRORIZE

“They are people who come from out of the area. They have a staging point in a parking lot fairly nearby,” the neighbor noted, adding that they come specifically at 7 pm because they know that is when parents are trying to get their young children to bed.

“There’s little kids who live on the street. It’s a horrific experience. It’s not great if you have kids of any age, but it’s unbelievably stressful and the kids are very upset, the kids have to be sent inside and it’s so loud you can’t put your kids to sleep.”

“They picked the exact time, and they don’t care. Literally, there’s no way on a Wednesday night you can put your kid to bed.”

“They have drummers, they have a megaphone, and they chant, they yell all kinds of things… They have told neighbors ‘f*ck you, f*ck your children, things like that – and so they’re abusive toward the neighbors and intimidating,” the resident of the area said.

NO ONE WILL STOP THE DEM BROWNSHIRTS

For whatever reason, the police aren’t doing much.

“We’ve been told that because they will move eventually when a car comes down the street, they’re not technically blocking the street. What we’ve also been told is that this is ‘behaving within the bounds of the law’ and the only law that could be enforced is the federal law that they’re not supposed to protest outside the home of judicial officers, but the federal partners declined to enforce that law.”

“There’s nowhere to go to get away from it. I think people are very concerned that if there isn’t action taken, that this will escalate in a way that is very unpredictable and very unsafe.”

“There just doesn’t seem to be anyone in a position of leadership or authority who is considering those issues and acting on them and trying to look for a solution rather than just allowing this possibly to escalate,” the person added.

Rand Paul tried.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says people don’t have a First Amendment right to protest outside someone’s house: “That’s disturbing the peace. They should be arrested and carted off to jail.” pic.twitter.com/R2DdSFLQC1 — The Recount (@therecount) June 9, 2022

No one in authority has the guts to arrest these people for violating the law. And they are violating the law. A man flew in from California, fully armed, planning to kill Justice Kavanaugh, and spent 33 minutes considering it outside his home, only dissuaded by seeing the Marshals. Justice Alito had to go into hiding with his family.

Democrats won’t even condemn it and have encouraged these “peaceful protesters”. They are the Democrat Brownshirts.

THE 27 DEMOCRATS WHO VOTED TO NOT ADD SECURITY FOR JUSTICES

They’re all far-left radicals.

Rep. Cori Bush (Missouri) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York) Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (New Jersey) Rep. Bill Pascrell (New Jersey) Rep. Josh Gottheimer (New Jersey) Rep. Mikie Sherrill (New Jersey) Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) Rep. Maxine Waters (California) Rep. Albio Sires (New Jersey) Rep. Ed Perlmutter (Colorado) Rep. Veronica Escobar (Texas) Rep. Adriano Espaillat (New York) Rep. Steven Horsford (Nevada) Rep. Norma Torres (California) Rep. Raúl Grijalva (Arizona) Rep. Sylvia Garcia (Texas) Rep. Jesus Garcia (Illinois) Rep. Barbara Lee (California) Rep. Tom Malinowski (New Jersey) Rep. Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts) Rep. Joyce Beatty (Ohio) Rep. Nydia Velázquez (New York) Rep. Brenda Lawrence (Michigan) Rep. Pramila Jayapal (Washington) Rep. Donald Payne (New Jersey) Rep. Jamaal Bowman (New York) Rep. Marie Newman (Illinois)

