Judge Merchan Adjourns Court for Everyone But Donald Trump

According to NBC News, Judge Juan M. Merchan will adjourn the Trump NDA case early today so that an alternate juror can attend a dental appointment. He was going to adjourn early anyway for Passover. He will end at 12:30 today and 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.

This is the same judge who won’t let Donald Trump attend his son’s graduation and won’t let him attend his immunity hearing, even for a day.

Unfortunately, this likely makes Merchan a hero to Democrats.

In opening statements in Donald Trump’s historic hush money trial, prosecutors said Monday that the former president “orchestrated a criminal scheme to corrupt” the 2016 presidential election. Even the Southern District of New York couldn’t take this to trial, and Jim Comey’s daughter works at the SDNY.

Defense attorneys countered, calling Trump “innocent” and saying the Manhattan district attorney’s office “should never have brought this case.”

OTHER UPDATES

Lawyer Matthew Colangelo from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office detailed an alleged “catch and kill” scheme with Trump’s blessing. Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, will deliver the opening statement for the defense. Allegedly, Pecker arranged at least two of these “schemes” for Trump. These so-called schemes are also known as NDA (non-disclosure agreement) cases.

Don’t you love the language? It makes DJT sound like a killer.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation tells NBC News that former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker will be the first witness for the prosecution tomorrow. Prosecutors have described Pecker as a central figure in the alleged scheme to bury claims from women who said they had affairs with Trump.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the hush money payment to Porn star and hooker Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty and denied a relationship with Daniels. The 34 counts represent the same statement, i.e., the hush money or NDA agreement was a “legal expense.” He said the accountant told him to write that.

