Pro-Hamas Radicals Arrested at Yale University

The pro-Hamas terrorist-loving protesters were out in force over the weekend at Yale University in an encampment demanding Yale to divest from military companies.

This morning, the police broke up their little occupation and arrested over 40 of these people who refused to heed the warnings to leave or else.

Watch:

BREAKING: Police have just told protestors at Yale they will be arrested if they don’t leave: pic.twitter.com/58ku4S6Iwh — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) April 22, 2024

A Jewish Yale University student was jabbed in the eye with a flagpole by an anti-Israel protester on Saturday night, Sophomore Sahar Tartak told The Jerusalem Post.

Tartak, a history student and editor-in-chief of the Yale Free Press, had attempted to film the pro-Palestinian protest encampment set up on the campus.

They were met by five activists blocking their path.

“One of them takes their Palestinian flag and waves it in my face and then jabs it in the face,” said Tartak.

She will be okay physically, but she said she’s not doing as well emotionally.

