Steve Bannon’s Heading for Prison for 4 Months

Biden’s Federal Judge Brad Garcia rejected Steve Bannon’s appeal of his contempt of Congress conviction for not honoring a subpoena to attend the partisan J6 witch hunt committee hearing.

ABC News:

Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for contempt in October 2022, but U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols agreed to postpone the jail term while Bannon appealed the decision.

“We conclude that none of the information sought in the trial subpoenas was relevant to the elements of the contempt offense, nor to any affirmative defense Bannon was entitled to present at trial,” the three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said in its opinion Friday.

“The judgment of conviction and sentence [is] affirmed,” the judges concluded.

Unless the Supreme Court steps in, he will be imprisoned for four months. The J6 panel was an illegitimate fraud. Something has to be done about that.

