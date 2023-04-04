Live Feeds of Trump Arraignment

By
M Dowling
-
2
40

This post includes live feeds and updates. This Trump arrangement is a circus and a distraction. This case is a complete fraud, with two more coming up. As MGT says, this is what they do in communist countries.

Live Feeds:

Also: CNBC LIVE UPDATES

The usual nutjob leftists are at the rally outside the courthouse.

Even VanJones thinks the charge is absurd.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
4 minutes ago

Watch the Street Video and you see why Liberals can’t be considered normal people and many belong in asylums. Yes, they have the first Amendment Right to show us that they are mentally Ill, but Society has a Right to protect itself from the Mentally Ill.

After this, President Trump will win in the Courts and in the Liberal Media Circus of Public Opinion. The Government in America has gone so far, that the Majority are now seeing Big Government as Dangerous.

0
Reply
Papa
Papa
1 hour ago

Over the years, Van Jones occasionally has a touch of reality. Not necessarily normal for a Communist!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz