Judge Napolitano fired for sexually harassing young men at Fox

















A lawsuit was filed on Monday claiming that Judge Napolitano was sexually harassing young men at Fox News. The network fired the judge so they must think there’s strong evidence.

Judge Napolitano was a very pliable employee. Whatever the suits wanted him to say, he seemed willing to say it. He went from talking against spying on the president to supporting it.

He gave out an awful lot of misinformation which he hadn’t done in the past. The Judge was useful when Fox tried to move to the Left.

The newsgroup did an internal investigation and fired Napolitano.

In the complaint, a 27-year-old Fox News associate producer alleged that Napolitano has “sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News.”

The plaintiff, whose name is John Fawcett, claims that he reported Napolitano’s misconduct to Fox News’ human resources department but they did not take any immediate action against him.

These rumors have been circulating for years.

In a statement to Variety, Fox News said that upon learning of the allegations, the network “immediately investigated the claims and addressed the matter with both parties.”

Napolitano has been off the air for months.

Related















