The Left Failed California Minorities, Now They Seek Solutions From The Right 

By Marc Ang

A surprising thing happened last November. The racist and divisive Proposition 16 failed miserably at the ballot box despite Biden winning the state by 29 points, and record spending by the “yes on 16” camp to the tune of $17 million, outspending the “no” side, which raised just over $1 million. Californians were tired of race-baiting by the left, and actually wanted nuance on the affirmative action issue, which the “No” campaign aptly redefined as “race-based preferences”.

That was just the beginning. This year, as a community organizer, I have engaged and befriended so many from the other side of the aisle, especially in the Black, Hispanic and Asian communities who are grappling with issues like law and order, public safety, vaccinations, school choice, sex education in public schools and many more. What I have seen is a community even more engaged than ever, seeking to understand and find solutions. This was proven in the ballot box in states like Florida and Texas where previously Hispanic-dominated locales flipped from blue to red. In addition, Californian inner city districts saw improved numbers for Republicans.

When President Obama cobbled together his minority coalition, I always knew it was thin on substance, but it was a necessary moment in history to show that America was a changing nation. The USA was no longer a homogeneous nation but one with many different subcultures that wanted to be heard. It was beautiful to see that come together for a brief historic moment, but with shallow epithets low on substance, soon it devolved into division once Obama started race-baiting with Trayvon Martin. This happened to be the moment many of my Hispanic and Asian friends left the Obama camp. The question begs, “what about us?”

What I saw over the years was the slow but steady growth of minorities breaking away from the Democratic camp and by the time Trump got elected and his subsequent re-election, minorities on the right were making serious inroads.

One of my community partners, Carmel Foster, comes from the same camp. A camp that previously supported Democratic candidates like Obama and Hillary Clinton, but soon saw the failure of those exact policies and the shallowness of their rhetoric. Carmel was actually a volunteer for the Hillary Clinton 2016 presidential campaign and put into the inner city districts of Philadelphia with very little support, foreshadowing Clinton’s loss in that state.

After the election, Carmel got sucked into the dark underbelly of state politics as California Democrats continued to grow in popularity in the state, bucking national trends. After an affair with Assemblyman Phil Ting, where he found her on a dating app using the photo of his Republican colleague Philip Chen’s to pick up women, Carmel eventually became the citizen testimony to usher in AB5, which sought to diminish the power of Uber and Lyft by requiring independent contractors to be reclassified as W2 workers. Since she was used as a mouthpiece, she has since expressed regret. “I had to come out with my story to show exactly how corrupt these politicians were, on both sides of the aisle. This bill hurt me and all the people and causes I was fighting for, like the plight of domestic workers and those who were undocumented. I became the scapegoat. It was the ultimate betrayal.”

When Foster saw that the AB5 bill was actually hurting part time workers, women who had young children, people taking care of elderly parents, specialized workers like translators, and a whole world of good people affected by bad legislation, she saw how much the politicians had lied to her and she started uncovering selfish intentions disguised as empathy. They claimed the bill was designed to help illegal immigrants and farm workers who were exploited. In the end, she saw AB5 did none of that. When this scandal was exposed and Jennifer O’Connell, a journalist had exposed this, Speaker Anthony Rendon instantly dismissed the factual news story, as right wing smears. This was a double attack on two minorities, Carmel Foster and Jennifer O’Connell, two black Americans who dared to speak out and to give a different perspective. For them to be instantly dismissed: could this be construed as racist whitesplaining from the Left?

Another friend of mine from the community, Emma Rivas, a Democrat, had voted for current District Attorney George Gascon. She regrets that decision now. She is the mother of a murdered child, killed by gang violence. The gang members went after her other son, who is now a survivor. Her deceased son had protected her brother. But now, with Gascon’s policies in full force, she realized that her son’s killer is now up for early release. Now her family’s life is in danger. Emma wants Gascon out: it’s a matter of life and death, and peace of mind for her.

All this is to conclude something I figured out long ago: Democratic policies which claim to be for the good of the small people and minorities, can do just the opposite. Carmel also figured this out. Emma did too.

It looks like they’re not alone: most of California is waking up, and we are welcoming a new era of leadership focused on solutions.

Marc Ang (marc@aib2b.org) is the President of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance in Orange County, was the Director of Outreach for the “No on 16” campaign, a community organizer in Southern California and the founder of AsianIndustryB2B who specializes in race relations and the minority conservative experience. His book “Minority Retort” will be released in late 2021.

