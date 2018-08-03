Judge Orders Admin to Restart Unconstitutional DACA, Accept New DACA

A Washington D.C. judge ordered the Trump administration to restart DACA amnesty and accept new applicants. Basically, this nobody Federal judge is telling the President what his immigration policy should be.

He will allow an appeal — big of him.

Judge John D. Bates is legislating from the bench, a power not entrusted to him by the people. He agreed that the President and DHS have the power to revoke the [illegal] Obama-era DACA program, but they cut too many corners.

His ruling states that the administration must prove it looked at the benefits of illegal aliens who are here working.

“The court sees no reason to change its earlier determination that DACA’s rescission was arbitrary and capricious,” he ruled.Other courts had already put the revocation on hold and ordered the government to renew applications of some 700,000 people who already had DACA status and who reapplied.

DACA WAS AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL MEMO ISSUED BY BARACK OBAMA

Obama directed his DHS secretary to issue a memo in 2012 that children brought to America by illegal alien parents had the right to stay in America if they met certain qualifications. That directive was DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals].

The Constitution decrees in Article II, Section 3 that the president “shall take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” This is called the “Take Care Clause.”

It doesn’t say anything about a judge in D.C.

It’s indisputable that DACA was both illegal and unconstitutional. It openly excused hundreds of thousands of illegals from observing the law—that’s unabashed amnesty.

Two years later, Obama proclaimed a new amnesty of 4 million more illegals. He called it “Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents” (DAPA). He also gave them all social security benefits — retroactive.

Obama’s Screening

There was only perfunctory vetting of DACA. In February 2017, after the arrest of a DACA beneficiary for gang membership, the Department of Homeland Security admitted that at least 1,500 DACA beneficiaries had their eligibility terminated “due to a criminal conviction, gang affiliation, or a criminal conviction related to gang affiliation,” according to The Daily Signal.

Additionally, DACA only excluded individuals for some convictions. Even if a Homeland Security background investigation—which apparently was almost never done—produced substantial evidence that an illegal alien might have committed multiple crimes, the alien would still be eligible for DACA unless Homeland Security referred the violation.

Misdemeanors and some felonies were ignored. Gang affiliations were not checked and the applicants’ social media were not reviewed.

The big lie unfortunately is that the DREAMers were screened — they were not.

IT’LL COST YOU

It’s expensive legalizing DACA and if you add their relatives which the DACA’s insist upon, it’s going to harm this country.

Legalizing ‘Dreamers’ #DACA would cost us $26 billion according to the latest CBO report issued last month. https://t.co/vXVA0253Ju pic.twitter.com/eepH0HeLOo — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) January 10, 2018