A federal judge blocked President Trump’s ban on transgender surgeries for minors. US District Judge Brendan Hurson wants to make sure the money continues flowing to cutting off children’s genitals or dwarfing their sexual growth.

President Trump is ordered to fund any healthcare facility that continues with the sexual mutilation of children.

The Hill reports Hurson, a Biden judge, found during a hearing that a group of transgender teens and LGBTQ organizations who sued were likely to prevail on all of their claims and that the orders were without authority and amounted to illegal and unconstitutional discrimination.

He believes that taxpayers can be ordered to pay for this.

“Stopping care in the middle of receiving it, any care, really, casts doubt on whether in fact the goals are to protect the recipients of the care,” said Hurson, an appointee of former President Biden.

It is not healthcare.

It’s not any kind of care. It’s the mutilation of children who can’t give legal consent.

Under Hurson’s new ruling, various federal agencies are temporarily prohibited from withholding or conditioning funding based on a healthcare facility providing gender-affirming care anywhere in the country.

The plaintiffs — a group of transgender teens, their parents, and two organizations, PFLAG and GLMA — were opposed to the crackdown on “gender ideology.”

