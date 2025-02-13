Kaitlin Collins, the Most Obnoxious of CNN Propagandists

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins is one of the most obnoxious propagandists CNN can produce, and they sure can produce them. The constant interruptions and irrelevant questions are nonstop.

He asked the rude woman not to speak yet. All she does is blather gotcha questions.

This woman is nothing more than a high-salaried activist and propagandist. President Trump needs to stop calling on her.

CNN Kaitlan Collins: “We are three weeks into the second Trump presidency, three weeks, and tonight, there are warnings that the U.S. is dangerously close to a constitutional crisis.”pic.twitter.com/aZG73QOv80 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 11, 2025

She’s very arrogant. Her colleagues must treat her like a hero. She gets the ego from somewhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Libs of TikTok / Chaya Raichik (@libsoftiktokofficial)

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email