Kaitlin Collins, the Most Obnoxious of CNN Propagandists

M Dowling
CNN’s Kaitlin Collins is one of the most obnoxious propagandists CNN can produce, and they sure can produce them. The constant interruptions and irrelevant questions are nonstop.

He asked the rude woman not to speak yet. All she does is blather gotcha questions.

This woman is nothing more than a high-salaried activist and propagandist. President Trump needs to stop calling on her.

She’s very arrogant. Her colleagues must treat her like a hero. She gets the ego from somewhere.


