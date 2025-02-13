CNN’s Kaitlin Collins is one of the most obnoxious propagandists CNN can produce, and they sure can produce them. The constant interruptions and irrelevant questions are nonstop.
He asked the rude woman not to speak yet. All she does is blather gotcha questions.
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
Trump- don’t speak yet please pic.twitter.com/UqfqRbvmpO
— Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) February 13, 2025
This woman is nothing more than a high-salaried activist and propagandist. President Trump needs to stop calling on her.
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
CNN Kaitlan Collins: “We are three weeks into the second Trump presidency, three weeks, and tonight, there are warnings that the U.S. is dangerously close to a constitutional crisis.”pic.twitter.com/aZG73QOv80
— Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 11, 2025
She’s very arrogant. Her colleagues must treat her like a hero. She gets the ego from somewhere.
View this post on Instagram
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter