Judge questioned Bolton’s actions but he can publish his book

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth denied the Justice Department’s request to stop publication of John Bolton’s book. He wrote in an order released Saturday that “while Bolton’s unilateral conduct raises grave national security concerns, the government has not established that an injunction is an appropriate remedy.”

The judge noted that the Justice Department’s push for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction comes after the book has been printed and shipped across the country ahead of its scheduled release on Tuesday.

At a hearing on Friday afternoon, Lamberth, who was appointed to the federal district court in D.C. by former President Reagan, questioned Bolton’s actions in pushing ahead with the book’s publication without receiving written official notice concluding that his manuscript was clear of sensitive or classified information.

He seemed to think it was too late.

“The horse, as we used to say in Texas, seems to be out of the barn,” Lamberth said. “It certainly looks difficult to me about what I can do about those books all over the country.”

That was undoubtedly the plan when Bolton and his publisher did it.

Bolton’s memoir is a hit piece on President Trump. He really wants to bomb countries and go to war. They were a bad fit from day one. Bolton is a war hawk and Trump wants us out of endless wars.