Portland Mayor supports BLM/ANTIFA movement, but not outside his apartment

Dozens of Black Lives Matter/Antifa ‘protesters’ were screaming outside of the apartment of Mayor Ted Wheeler this week. The offshoot group, Care, Not Cops, demands higher budget cuts to the police department, no militarized police, and no policing of protests.

They remained through the night and shined laser pointers and flashlights at his apartment complex.

They called it the Glisan Autonomous Zone and set up tents, claiming it’s an occupy protest.

Wheeler is a far-left Democrat and is supportive of these raucous events in other locations. He made sure to note that he supports the movement but outside his apartment appears to be one step too far.

After a night of this, Wheeler says he does not want that (an autonomous zone) here in Portland. Police cleared them out.

Hundreds of protesters are filling the block from NW 9th to 10th on Glisan. “Glisan Autonomous Zone” is written in chalk on one side and there are a couple tents. Calling this an occupy protest because their demands weren’t met at the city budget vote and the Mayor lives here. pic.twitter.com/ZH7LTRzUp3 — Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 18, 2020

NOT OUTSIDE HIS APARTMENT

After allowing Antifa to take over Portland for years, harassing innocent people, he now takes a stand for this. But he supports the Antifa/Black Lives Matter movement.

“I’m watching what’s going on in Seattle and I’m not impressed. I think it’s a distraction from the larger movement and the movement is justice for Black people,” Wheeler said. “What I’m hearing coming out of Seattle concerns me. Armed people walking around in the autonomous zone, people being asked to show their papers and demonstrate where they’re from at the entrance to the autonomous zone, businesses potentially being shaken down to be allowed to operate within the autonomous zone. So, if you’re asking if that’s something, I support let me be unequivocally clear, I absolutely do not support that.”

Wheeler also said what he saw Wednesday night didn’t seem to have a lot to do with seeking justice.

Portland Police are moving in on protesters in the “Patrick Kimmons autonomous zone,” which is reportedly outside Mayor Wheeler’s residence. They’ve called it a civil disturbance and asked people to stay inside. pic.twitter.com/LwAKogsKzM — Elise Haas (@EliseKOIN) June 18, 2020

Antifa in Portland has occupied the neighborhood where Mayor Ted Wheeler lives and have declared it an autonomous zone. They’ve set up barricades and police are choosing not to respond. You hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/5XJsaAgr6g — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 18, 2020

Portland Mayor @tedwheeler was in the Pearl District this morning after PPB cleared an area that protesters had deemed an autonomous zone. Wheeler was asked if he’d support such an area being established in the city, here is his response #LiveOnK2 pic.twitter.com/zGRKVeJvqI — Evan Bell (@evanbellKATU) June 18, 2020