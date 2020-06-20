US Attorney in NYC said he won’t leave so Trump fired him

I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. ~ Geoffrey Berman

President Trump fired the US Attorney who refused to resign at Attorney General Bill Barr’s request. The attorney, Goeffrey Berman suggested he was being forced out as part of a cover-up. Meanwhile, he’s been on a two-and-a-half-year fishing expedition to find fault with the President’s finances and to pursue charges against former mayor Rudy Giuliani, the President’s personal lawyer.

He was directed to leave his position by the Attorney General and refused. The corrupt media and Democrats are jumping to his defense.

BERMAN’S STATEMENT

Geoffrey S. Berman issued a statement Friday night asserting that he will not, in fact, resign — in direct opposition to an announcement that he was stepping down made hours earlier from Attorney General William Barr.

“I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorney,” Berman, said in a statement posted to the Southern District of New York Twitter account.

“I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position, to which I was appointed by the Judges of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York,” Berman’s statement continued.

Then he decided when he would leave. he’s not great at accepting decisions from his superiors.

“I will step down when a presidentially appointed nominee is confirmed by the Senate,” he continued.

He then suggested he was being pushed out because of his investigations.

Berman in his statement promised that his investigations — some of which touch directly on Trump or his closest aides — “will move forward without delay or interruption” until his replacement is confirmed.

HE’S CONTINUING THE COUP

Berman’s ongoing investigations — fishing expeditions — reportedly include probes into the finances of Trump’s inaugural celebrations and into billions in Deutsche Bank loans made to Trump’s company and to the businesses of his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Berman’s office is also reportedly probing whether Trump’s attorney and confidante Rudy Giuliani violated lobbying laws by acting as the president’s intermediary in Ukraine.

His office is also investigating the Turkish Halkbank for allegedly violating U.S. trade sanctions against Iran.

No investigations need change if they are legitimate. The new U.S. Attorney makes that decision.

BARR’S STATEMENT

Hours earlier, Barr issued a statement announcing that Trump intended to nominate Jay Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to replace Berman. Barr said Trump had tapped Craig Carpenito, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, to serve as acting U.S. attorney for the Manhattan office until Clayton’s confirmation.

“I thank Geoffrey Berman, who is stepping down after two-and-a-half years of service as United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Barr said in the statement.

“With tenacity and savvy, Geoff has done an excellent job leading one of our nation’s most significant U.S. Attorney’s Offices, achieving many successes on consequential civil and criminal matters,” he continued.

LEFT GOES WILD

People don’t even know why he’s being replaced, but they don’t care. He’s their guy and the believe the administration can’t fire anyone.

Soros guy:

Fired guy:

Roswell Maddow:

