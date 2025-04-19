Judge Resigns After His Suspected Tren de Aragua Roomie’s Arrested

Doña Ana County Magistrate Judge Joel Cano has resigned from the bench where he has sat since 2011. He resigned after a suspected Tren de Aragua member was arrested in his home.

Cano is now under investigation.

Although his resignation letter, dated March 3, did not state his reason for stepping down, it followed shortly after a man awaiting deportation proceedings was arrested at Cano’s home. The man is accused by federal law enforcement of being affiliated with a Venezuelan gang.

Cristhian Ortega-Lopez, 23, faces federal firearm charges after Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant on Feb. 28 at a Las Cruces residence owned by Cano and his wife, Nancy.

Jose “Joel” Cano, a former police officer and Democrat, was first elected as a magistrate judge in 2010> He ran unopposed in three subsequent elections, winning his fourth term in 2022.

In New Mexico federal district court, prosecutors argue that Ortega-Lopez is a flight risk and a danger to the community due to an alleged criminal history. He has alleged ties to the Tren de Aragua gang in Venezuela.

Ortega-Lopez was taken into custody along with other individuals described as roommates in court filings. On March 3, he appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Damian Martinez on charges of being an unlawful alien in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

Venezuelan Illegal With Alleged Tren de Aragua Ties Arrested for Possession of Firearm While Reportedly Living at Home of New Mexico Judge Judge Jose “Joel” Cano abruptly resigned days after ICE HSI raid at his house in Las Cruces Full story coming… pic.twitter.com/UvkrAC2PDT — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) April 18, 2025

Read the full story at Border Hawk News.

