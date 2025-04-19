Tim Walz Employee Arrested for Damaging Multiple Teslas

The following story is particularly apt and ironic. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s employee damaged multiple Teslas, allegedly causing approximately $20,000 in damages. Walz probably didn’t hire him, but he might have been his inspiration.

The payback will be a *itch.

Walz is the Democrat leader who follows Tesla’s cratering on the stock exchange. He checks the app regularly for laughs. He wants a fine American car company to go to the dogs.

Dylan Bryan Adams works for the Minnesota Department of Human Services under Tesla-hating Walz. Adams was arrested after the Tesla cameras caught him slashing tires.

Democrat vandals still haven’t figured out that every Tesla has a camera.

Adams is a John Hopkins U graduate and worked at his current job for seven years, and he just wrecked his life to hurt innocent people who spent $100,000 for their car.


