Judge Rules Male Can Play on Female Volleyball Team in Tournament

According to the NY Times, a federal judge in Colorado ruled that a male can play on a female Volleyball team in a women’s volleyball conference tournament this week. The male is pretending he is a woman.

A volleyball player calling himself Blaire Fleming at San Jose State can continue to compete on the women’s team, a judge ruled Monday.

The decision by a federal judge in Colorado came two days before a conference tournament involving the team was set to begin.

Players for other colleges in San Jose State’s conference, the Mountain West, had filed a lawsuit seeking to bar the player from competition. They were joined by some people affiliated with San Jose State, including a current co-captain of the team, former players, and a recently suspended assistant coach.

The plaintiffs argued that allowing the player to participate in the tournament would discriminate against women by denying them equal opportunities. The plaintiffs requested an injunction to stop the player from competing.

The player has been a member of the San Jose State Spartans, a Division I team, since the 2022 season.

