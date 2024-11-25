NYC Is Still Flying Thousands to Other States, Including Killers

New York City, a sanctuary city that initially welcomed illegal migrants, has been using taxpayer funds to fly them to other cities. This was the program that flew Laken Riley’s killer to Georgia. An undercover journalist shows how easy getting a ticket to Hawaii is.

Socialist New York City, a sanctuary city that opened its doors to unvetted illegal aliens is overwhelmed by migrant crime. They are giving these unvetted people tickets to fly to any state. That is how Laken Riley’s killer ended up in Georgia. They are using tax dollars to do it.

Mayor Adams has re-ticketed 48,000 illegal migrants. He sends them across the country or anywhere they want to go.

The top five states for re-ticketing from NYC to other destinations:

Texas Illinois New York: to other parts of the state. Florida Colorado

Some have gone to other countries, including their own. Many said they were lied to by people wanting to get them to the States. The people who do not leave as quickly are the criminals. New York City is a soft-on-crime sanctuary for criminals.

Others are housed in 14,000 hotels and shelters.

Just under a quarter million illegal aliens have wound up in New York City, which gives you an idea of what is going on throughout the nation. At least 1,000 unvetted people come in a day, and 30,000 from four countries have flown in on the One App, which, as we have explained, does not check for criminal history. There are no checks, in fact, and they can refuse ankle bracelets.

At least eight massive caravans are on their way up to the border. Illegal aliens from Mexico have used the App 64 million times.

Savannah Hernandez, Investigative Reporter:

NEW: Since 2022, just under a quarter million illegal migrants have made their way to New York City, where they can receive free plane tickets to travel anywhere in the country.@sav_says_ investigates the ongoing issue.@TPUSA pic.twitter.com/dLjLNvSSTa — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) November 23, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email