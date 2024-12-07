Judge Rules The Navy Can Discriminate by Skin Color

A judge ruled that the US Navy can keep racial preferences. Marxist DEI is alive and well in the Navy. Meritocracy is dead if this isn’t overturned.

Donald Trump and his Cabinet can’t get into office soon enough.

US Senior District Judge Richard D. Bennett of Maryland on Friday allowed the US Naval Academy to keep considering applicants’ race and ethnicity in its admission practices, calling the issue a matter of national security.

Usually, meritocracy is the best way to protect national security. We should have the best candidates in our Navy.

The group challenging DEI is Students for Fair Admissions.

Students for Fair Admissions had prevailed in similar challenges last year to Harvard and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. But the group’s effort to force a change at the Naval Academy, Bennett wrote, “has FAILED.”

They will appeal.

I don’t care what race our soldiers are as long as they are the best.

Newser wrote that the Supreme Court decision in the university cases excluded the military academies.

The government argued that national security depends on the academies’ ability to develop officers who reflect the demographic composition of the troops and the nation’s population overall, per the Times. The judge pointed to a 2024 Senate committee report saying underrepresentation of racial and ethnic minorities in the military service academies remains a problem. “This is fundamentally a military personnel issue,” Bennett said.

Legal Insurrection pointed out Justice Thomas’s concurrence that diversity is not a compelling interest justifying racial discrimination. “[J]ust as the alleged educational benefits of segregation were insufficient to justify racial discrimination [in the 1950s], see Brown v. Board of Education, the alleged educational benefits of diversity cannot justify racial discrimination today.”

The group will likely prevail at the Supreme Court.

Biden’s Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the TOP military position in the USA, says we need to prioritize diversity for promotions, even if they need “additional training”. Talent? NO

Experience? NO

Brains? NO

Ability? NO Are you Black? YES… You're Hired. pic.twitter.com/0eG6MStkxQ — Dane (@UltraDane) June 7, 2023

