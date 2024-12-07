MTG: We’re Facing “Third-World-Country Levels of Poverty

James Comer is forming a committee to oversee government spending and to work hand-in-hand with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. The chair of the committee is Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Maria Bartiromo interviewed Rep. Taylor Greene and asked her where the spending problems are.

“It’s all over, every single government, department, program, grant programs, contracts,” Rep. Greene said. “It is everywhere. And so when we look into a deep dive into this massive problem that’s caused America to be $36 trillion in debt, we’re going to have to go into all kinds of buckets.

“And that’s how I’ll be separating things on the oversight Subcommittee on Doge. We’ll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR [and PBS] that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda. We will be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, and all kinds of programs that don’t help the American people.

“I want to talk to the people at the Pentagon and ask them why they can’t find billions of dollars every single year and why they fail their audit, but not just that, Maria. I’d like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they’re going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities.

“We’re going to look in every single aspect. And we don’t care about people’s feelings. We’re going to be searching for the facts, and we’re going to be verified. If this is worth spending the American people’s hard-earned tax dollars on.”

Maria asked about the contracts and the jeopardy companies face.

Greene expressed her gratitude for what these companies do, but there was a caveat.

“I want to look deeply at these contracts and these government programs to see if they really make sense anymore. You know, Maria, there are so many government agencies and government programs and contracts that their cause, their purpose, has expired. And they’re no longer needed, and the American people shouldn’t have to pay for them. But yet, their budgets get reauthorized year after year.

“So this is important work we have to do. It’s going to be very tedious, and I look forward to doing it…”

She then addressed the seriousness of our growing interest on the debt.

“So that’s pretty much what we’ve come to today, and it can get a lot worse. You see, it’s been bad the past couple of years for the American people because of the federal government’s waste, fraud, abuse and corruption.

“But going forward, this interest keeps compounding like it is on our federal government debt. Americans are going to be living something that they never even fathomed.

“It could be we’re looking at third-world country levels of poverty. We are looking at homelessness increasing at rapid rates and suicide rates increasing.

“You see, America has been really spoiled for a long time, but the federal government has been the worst abusers of the Americans, hard-earned tax dollars, and the American people’s trust.

“And so our subcommittee has a lot of work to do, and we’ll be lining up these important hearings, and most importantly, any program, Grant recipient federal agency, they’re going to have to come and tell us why they deserve the American people’s trust and are allowed to spend their money. We’re going to continue on this theme.”

Watch:

▶️WATCH: My exclusive interview with @MariaBartiromo on @FoxNews I lay out my vision for the @GOPoversight Subcommittee on DOGE and the steps we need to take to GUT federal agencies, FIRE unelected bureaucrats, and deliver for the American people! pic.twitter.com/QralX2HJHj — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) November 24, 2024

