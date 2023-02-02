Judge Samaniego (D): It’s Racist to Say the El Paso Border Is Open

Democrat El Paso Judge Samaniego told the House Representatives that there is no invasion at the border and no open borders, and saying the border’s open is racist.

Saying it’s not open is a provable lie, and he did it with impunity.

EL PASO’S OPEN BORDER

During the first three months of Fiscal Year 2023 (Oct/Nov/Dec), Border Patrol in El Paso sector alone had 162,603 migrant encounters, a 231% increase over the same time last year. 64% of them were single adults. Bill Melugin of Fox News reported that these numbers do not include tens of thousands of gotaways.

A border patrol processing center in El Paso:

In December 2022, the Democrat El Paso Mayor declared a state of emergency due to the massive numbers of unvetted illegal aliens pouring into his Democrat city.

“I said from the beginning that I would call it when I felt that either our asylum-seekers or our community was not safe,” Mayor Leeser said. I really believe that today our asylum-seekers are not safe as we have hundreds and hundreds on the streets, and that’s not the way we want to treat people.”

Democrats now call all illegal aliens asylum seekers or refugees.

In September 2022, the Democrat city council of the Democrat city of El Paso, Texas, voted to approve a $2 million contract with a charter bus company. The purpose was to send illegal aliens to other cities. They did it. The city’s mayor, Oscar Leeser, said he’s helping out the sanctuary cities.

Leeser sent some to the sanctuary city of New York. He said, “I am helping them get to their preferred destination.”

JUDGE SAMANIEGO FALSELY CLAIMS THERE IS NO OPEN BORDER IN EL PASO

With that in mind, watch the next two clips. Democrat Rep. Jerrold Nadler called Republicans extreme maga who close the border to refugees (illegal aliens and communists, criminals, terrorists, etc.). He said he missed their FBI conspiracy theories.

El Paso Judge Samaniego, a Democrat, agrees. He claimed the border in El Paso isn’t open.

“There is no open border in El Paso…There is no invasion of migrants in our community. Nor are there hordes of undocumented immigrants committing crimes against citizens or causing havoc in our community.” He added that saying the border is open is racist.

This video clip of El Paso went viral:

Democrats will say anything to continue the open borders of their future underclass and Democrat voters. Republicans don’t seem to care because the Chamber of Commerce wants the cheap labor. It’s all at the cost of our nation’s sovereignty. We don’t have sovereignty.


