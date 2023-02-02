NBC News Is Concerned About Domestic Terrorism Label for Antifa

While it was okay to arrest protesters and rioters on January 6th on domestic terrorism charges, that is not the case for actual domestic terrorists. NBC News, a state media outlet, is very concerned about domestic terrorism charges against Antifa. Antifa is an anarchist-communist organization. Their main objective is to overturn our capitalist system and culture.

NBC News claims that the arrests of the violent protesters in “Cop City” on domestic terrorism charges “raises concerns.” They refer to Cop City riots as “protests.”

The byline on the article quoted radicals:

“Critics of such laws, including civil rights groups, say they can be politicized and used against marginalized groups or those disliked by government.”

Excerpt from the report:

The decision by prosecutors to pursue domestic terrorism charges against opponents of a police training center outside Atlanta is drawing criticism, with some legal experts saying it’s a potentially dangerous overreach that could be viewed as politically motivated.

More than a dozen people have been charged with domestic terrorism in connection with the protests, including seven people after a Jan. 18 confrontation with police who were trying to clear the proposed site of the center, dubbed “Cop City” by critics.

They tried to kill cops.

One man was fatally shot by police in the confrontation after he opened fire and wounded a state trooper, authorities said. In protests that followed the killing and the police sweeps, six people were arrested and charged with domestic terrorism…

Critics of domestic terrorism laws, including some civil rights groups, oppose them “because of the risk of politicization because they can be used against politically disfavored groups by the government,” Patrick Keenan, a professor of law at the University of Illinois, said.

Antifa is a domestic terrorist organization, but Democrats support them. Joe Biden’s staffers and Kamala Harris have raised money to get violent Antifa “protesters” out of prison.

In Atlanta, these terrorists have:

Fire-bombed a youth facility;

Fire-bombed corporate offices;

Vandalized private citizens’ homes;

Disrupted church services and vandalized churches;

Shot a police officer;

Burned businesses and police vehicles.

Biden’s DHS consistently issues terror bulletins aimed at people on the right. They ignore Antifa. Rioting Antifa members have even had their records expunged.

