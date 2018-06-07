Judge Says Ban Pointy Knives to Stop Violent Knife Crimes

Banning things to prevent violence has reached a new level of absurdity. A U.K. judge has reportedly “proposed a nationwide programme to file down the points of kitchen knives as a solution to the country’s soaring knife crime epidemic.”

What an interesting and moronic way to approach violent crime. This is his naive thought process:

[T]he vast majority of knives carried by youths are ordinary kitchen knives. Every kitchen contains lethal knives which are potential murder weapons.

Accordingly, it is very easy for any youth who wants to obtain a [long pointed] knife to take it from the kitchen drawer in his home or in the home of one of his friends.

But why we do need eight-inch or ten-inch kitchen knives with points?

Butchers and fishmongers do, but how often, if at all, does a domestic chef use the point of an eight-inch or ten-inch knife? Rarely, if at all.

Since the judge relaized any blade causes injury and slash wounds are rarely fatal, he believes that all we have to do is ban pointy things to end stabbings by violent criminals. He said further:

I would urge all those with any role in relation to knives — manufacturers, shops, the police, local authorities, the government — to consider preventing the sale of long pointed knives, except in rare, defined, circumstances, and replacing such knives with rounded ends.

It might even be that the police could organise a programme whereby the owners of kitchen knives, which have been properly and lawfully bought for culinary purposes, could be taken somewhere to be modified, with the points being ground down into rounded ends.

Pathetic! Just ban all pointy things.