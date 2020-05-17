Judge Sullivan should be infuriated with Mueller lawyers, instead he wants to persecute Flynn

This thread from Undercover Huber is important to read. In fact, it’s a must-read. He has done a deep dive into the persecution of then-NSA Michael Flynn, a clearly innocent man. Judge Sullivan should be furious at the special counsel’s lawyers. Instead, he’s trying to resurrect their case and persecute him again.

The Thread

The only way to hide the original 302 was to leak and threaten

As Huber says, the original FD-302 is so important [notes of the interview with Flynn] because the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller had to leak a prosecution threat against Flynn’s son just to avoid turning it over to his original lawyers — Covington.

The FBI wouldn’t turn over the now-missing 302 and instead called and threatened Covington with a FARA case against Flynn’s son, calling Covington as a fact witness.

At this juncture, Flynn hasn’t pled guilty, says he’s innocent, his lawyers say he’s innocent, and the SCO won’t even hand over the edited version.

The SCO claimed it couldn’t be handed over because it would “reveal” parts of their overall investigation. But even the edited version of the Jan 24, 2017 interview shows Flynn wasn’t asked about Russian interference or anything remotely like Collusion.

Therefore, that wasn’t true.

There was no case

“And we now know that the FBI itself wanted to close its Crossfire Razor investigation of Flynn for potential links to Russian interference long before that Jan 24, 2017 interview,” Huber writes.

“And that investigation of Flynn should never have been opened in the first place, given its laughably weak predicate lacking any articulable factual basis for believing he could have been colluding or conspiring with Russia.”

“We also now know that the Dec 29 Flynn-Kislyak call changed nothing with regards to any Collusion. And the FBI never opened a Logan Act criminal probe (which would also have been ridiculous).”

“And in the Mueller report, the SCO itself admits Flynn merely asked Russia not to “escalate” in response to Obama’s sanctions or only respond “reciprocally”. There’s nothing wrong with that. What should he have said, go ahead nuclear armed Russia, please escalate?”

“So the SCO wouldn’t be “revealing” anything legitimate about its Russian interference investigation by turning over Flynn’s FD-302 – any of them, even the heavily edited versions filed weeks after the interview.”

This is why

“Of course, what turning over the 302 would have really revealed is likely a document stating that the agents didn’t believe Flynn was lying, and metadata proving that it went through weeks of editing and polishing in violation of FBI policies.”

“If even Covington (never mind @SidneyPowell1) got their hands on any version of the 302, given their adamant position that Flynn was “innocent”, Flynn almost certainly would have fought the charges vigorously.”

“And if the SCO tried to indict Flynn anyway, that would have meant discovery, pre-trial depositions etc. Given what we now know 2.5 years later, that would have blown a gaping hole in the SCO’s case.”

THEY ARRANGE A LEAK

“So back to Fri Nov 3, 2017. The SCO has been asked for the 302, twice. White shoe Covington say their guy is “innocent” of all charges. How do the SCO change the dynamic? They leak to the press that they’re going to charge his son with a felony unless he gives in and plead guilty.”

“Sun Nov 5, 2017: “Three sources” close to the Flynn investigation leak this to NBC news: “If the elder Flynn is willing to co-operate with investigators in order to help his son, two of sources said, it could also change his own fate, potentially limiting any legal consequences”.”

In case @GenFlynn didn’t get this “message”, look at the photo ABC news use to highlight the story. Flynn with his son. “Three” sources “close to the investigation” leaked this, to Collusion/Fusion GPS friendly reporters. An investigation that at the time almost nobody knew about pic.twitter.com/haK9isaxwb — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 16, 2020

They caved under threat

“By the time Covington follow up with the SCO after this weekend of light reading of veiled threats for the Flynn family, they’ve already agreed to bring Flynn in for a “proffer” – a prelude to pleading guilty to the false statements offense.”

“This is despite Covington circulating in internal memos at the time talking points that “We are firmly of the view that he did not commit any felony offenses. There are no circumstances under which he would plea to a felony offense”.”

“Remember: Covington – not @SidneyPowell1– are on record here REPEATEDLY saying their guy is innocent. They are “firmly” of this belief. And they’ve been representing him for months. This isn’t something they dreamed up after 5 minutes talking to the General.”

“The SCO turned over zero documents to Covington that would make them change their assessment of Flynn’s innocence. In fact, had the SCO turned anything over, it would have strengthened the view that Flynn could mount a strong defense against any false statement charge.”

Examples: —Comey’s testimony that both agents didn’t think Flynn lied —302 – likely says the same thing —Closing EC for “Razor”, showing the FBI wanted to close its own case —Kislyak transcript —That no Logan Act EC existed opening a new case —Strzok/Page texts showing bias — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 16, 2020



“Any or all of those would blow a hole in both mandatory elements of the 1001 false statements charge – that any lie was “knowing” and “willful” (Flynn lied, deliberately) and “material” – i.e. could influence a genuine predicated FBI investigation.”

The one thing that changed

“The only thing that changed – the only thing – is that the SCO leaked to the press that they were deadly serious about going after Flynn’s son. And after the elder Flynn had racked up millions in legal bills himself, who can blame him for wanting to avoid that for his family too?”

“So Flynn ended up pleading guilty, and he’s been on the hook ever since And the media once again played a crucial role in making it happen. That’s why much of the media can’t cover the Flynn case properly. They were willing and eager participants in his prosecution /ENDS”

Huber also provides evidence and facts here, here, here, here, here and here. Definitely click those links, they cement the case for the General.

It absolutely strains credulity to think there was a case of any kind against General Flynn in August 2016.

You can reach the thread here:

Flynn’s original FD-302 is so important, the Special Counsel had to leak a prosecution threat against Flynn’s son just to avoid turning it over to his original lawyers Covington THREAD — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) May 16, 2020

The original 302 cannot be found and was either destroyed or well-hidden.