Judge Threatens Trump With Imprisonment, Claims He’s Protecting Free Speech

“Every legal pundit, every legal scholar, said this trial is a disgrace. We have a Trump-hating judge. We have a judge who shouldn’t be on this case,” Donald Trump said.

As reported earlier, Judge Merchan fined Donald Trump $9,000 for his overly broad, unethical gag order. He has another hearing scheduled for Thursday to cover additional violations.

Judge Merchan has once again threatened Trump with imprisonment if he keeps violating what looks like an unconstitutional gag order.

Reporter Kyle Griffin:

Judge Merchan threatens Trump with jail time for further violations of his gag order.

“Defendant is hereby warned that the Court will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and that if necessary and appropriate under the circumstances, it will impose an incarceratory punishment.”

The leftists on X can’t control their glee and believe Mr. Trump cannot stop talking. The former president is not allowed to defend himself.

Jonathan Turley posted on X:

The Court notably includes the following statement in the contempt order: “It is critically important that Defendant’s legitimate free speech rights not be curtailed, that he be able to fully campaign for the office which he seeks and that he be able to respond and defend himself against political attacks.” However, he cannot respond to Michael Cohen who has continued to attack him, campaign against his election, and discuss the case. That is not what some of us view as a “narrowly tailored” order.

