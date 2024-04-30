What Liberal Joe Rogan Now Sees in College Protests That Others Don’t

What Joe Rogan sees in the college protests that many in this country haven’t seen yet. It may be too late by the time they do see it. It’s a mind virus spread deliberately by our very patient enemies. Without the Internet, this mind virus could not have spread.

It is the mind virus that’s sweeping through college campuses and universities. The Marxist philosophies that they’ve been pushing have all been infiltrated by Russia by the former Soviet Union and now by China and Russia together.

They are influencing the wokest teachers, the wokest professors, and the nuttiest policies, and they’re literally doing it to deteriorate the fabric of American democracy. Yuri Bezmenov talked about this in 1984.

Yuri explained ideological subversion, the slow process that we call either ideological subversion or psychological warfare.

What it basically means is to change every American’s perception of reality to such an extent that despite the abundance of information, no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interests of defending themselves, their families, their community, and their country.

It’s a great brainwashing process that goes very slowly. It’s divided into four basic stages, the first one being demoralization. It takes from 15 to 20 years to demoralize a nation.

Why that many years? Because this is the minimum number of years required to educate one generation of students in your enemy’s country.

Watch for Bezmenov to explain in the clip.

