Politicized DoJ Sharpens the Knives Against 11 “Insurrectionists”

Sedition is worthy of death or a life sentence. It could hardly be more serious, but we now have a corrupt government that could be using it as a political weapon. How much of this is real, given Merrick Garland’s sinister tactics against parents at Board meetings and his new anti-conservative SWAT team?

Was the infamous Ray Epps a whistleblower? He is the former Oath Keeper leader who incited the riot on J6 but was never arrested after being listed as the 16th most important suspect by the FBI.

Unfortunately, these men will be convicted in the press and on social media. Every moment of their trials will be used to destroy Republicans and Donald Trump.

Former FBI section chief Thomas Caldwell, who held top secret security clearance, is a 100% disabled veteran who was allowed to state his case on Tucker last night. Mr. Caldwell was never in the Capitol on J6 but is accused of having contact with those inside via radio. He was called “Commander” at one point by an Oath Keeper — he had been a commander in the Navy.

Watch This clip to hear the other side from one of the alleged “insurrectionists”:

Tucker Carlson’s Interview With 70 Year Old Disabled Veteran Lt Commander Thomas Caldwell On Being Charged Today With “Conspiracy To Commit Sedition” Lt. Caldwell: “Everything that they’ve said about me and everything that they say today about me is untrue and we can prove it.” pic.twitter.com/4pm8ieuOyr — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) January 14, 2022

Caldwell was one of 11 members of the Oath Keepers charged by the Department of Justice. In a statement the DOJ said that the “co-conspirators coordinated and planned to travel to Washington, D.C., on or around Jan. 6, 2021, the date of the certification of the electoral college vote.”

The statement further asserted:

While certain Oath Keepers members and affiliates breached the Capitol grounds and building, others remained stationed just outside of the city in quick reaction force (QRF) teams. According to the indictment, the QRF teams were prepared to rapidly transport firearms and other weapons into Washington, D.C., in support of operations aimed at using force to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power. The indictment alleges that the teams were coordinated, in part, by Caldwell…

These charges are very rare. The eleven Oath Keepers who are charged came without weapons but some were dressed for a riot.

Julie Kelly of American Greatness has a question. They suspected the leader of insurrection but didn’t arrest him until this week:

The guy responsible for plotting a domestic terror attack comparable to 9/11 buys a bunch of weaponry after J6 and promises to oppose the Biden administration AND HE’S NOT ARRESTED UNTIL TODAY? Even when DOJ knows his identity and FBI interviewed him last spring? Makes no sense pic.twitter.com/S1BEEPSYZw — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) January 14, 2022

So many hoaxes have been pulled by Democrats to sway elections and destroy political opponents because that’s all they’ve got. So consider me highly skeptical of these charges and of the process.

Is a riot being overblown into sedition for political purposes? Reuters already convicted the men. Meanwhile, violent communists are allowed to riot, encouraged to do so by the Vice President of the United States who helped bail them out.

Show me the proof!

Related