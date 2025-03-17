Woke Snow White’s Feud with Israeli Co-Star Leads to Bad Press

Co-stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot are feuding, which has led to a very scaled-back premiere and advertising campaign. The feud is political. Zegler’s politics have hurt the film for the past two years.

Zegler is a vociferous leftist who describes the original Snow White as “weird” and “creepy” and has a Prince stalking her.

This feud hurts the other actors and staff working hard on the film.

Zegler caused a lot of bad publicity in 2023, and she might do it again. Fairy tales shouldn’t be political.

Rachel Zegler’s listed “controversies” involve alleged racist comments made toward her by the press. Zegler thinks everything is racist.

Zegler’s co-star Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen. Zegler reportedly has problems with Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s viewpoints and public image due to her past involvement with the Israel Defense Forces [IDF]. Zegler is pro-Palestine/Hamas.

The Film Was Remade in 2023

In 2023, Disney wisely decided to delay the live-action Snow White movie for a year as it got a major overhaul. Star Rachel Zegler might be partly responsible for the overhaul. She sparked some very negative publicity with a woke tirade, and it’s not likely too many people would’ve gone to see the movie afterward.

Disney claimed the delay was only because of the Theater Guild strike.

Zegler, Snow White, alleged that the 1937 source material was “creepy” and vowed to ensure the remake was “more progressive.”

The film received a lot of negative publicity because they replaced the beloved seven dwarfs with seven magical non-dwarf creatures who actually looked odd.

The dwarfs were replaced with politically correct characters. They might be back in the film.

Dwarfs exist. What is wrong with having dwarfs in a film? They’re beloved.

