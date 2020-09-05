Judicial Watch sues for records of Biden’s alleged groping an agent’s girlfriend

Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security, they announced on Thursday. They want records that were allegedly destroyed by the Secret Service. It concerned a 2009 incident between then-Vice President Joe Biden and a Secret Service agent.

JW originally requested the records on May 12, 2020. During the incident, the agent reportedly attempted to strike or did strike then-Vice President Joe Biden during a photo-op with the agent’s wife.

According to Judicial Watch, the lawsuit was filed after the Secret Service “failed to respond to a July 14, 2020, administrative appeal challenging its claim that all files related to the 2009 altercation ‘ha[d] been destroyed’ due to ‘retention standards.’”

There is a report. It states that the agent was suspended for a week after the incident for shoving the vice president “after he cupped his girlfriend’s breast while the couple was taking a photo with him.”

“The situation got so heated … that others had to step in to prevent the agent from hitting the then-Vice President,” according to the report.

The Secret Service did not deny the incident occurred but said they were destroyed over retention limits. They further claimed there is “no additional information” available. Judicial Watch wants to be certain that is the case.

“We had not been able to confirm whether the report about the alleged altercation might be true until the Secret Service itself suggested it destroyed records about the incident,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.