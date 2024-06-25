WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange was released from a UK prison on Tuesday morning. He has spent five years in the Belmarsh Prison in London while fighting extradition to the US. He was indicted on 18 counts of disseminating classified information in the US even though he is not a US citizen.

Assange allegedly struck a plea deal with the US to avoid more time in prison.

“Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there,” WikiLeaks wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK.”

WikiLeaks said that the international campaign to free Assange has created “the space for a long period of negotiations with the US Department of Justice, leading to a deal that has not yet been formally finalized.”

“As he returns to Australia, we thank all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom,” WikiLeaks wrote.

The defendant will likely plead guilty to the charge… of conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information relating to the national defense of the United States.

Julian Assange boards flight at London Stansted Airport at 5PM (BST) Monday June 24th. This is for everyone who worked for his freedom: thank you.#FreedJulianAssange pic.twitter.com/Pqp5pBAhSQ — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 25, 2024

Not all that long ago, Hillary Clinton said she wanted to drone him. Knowing Hillary of “We Came, We Saw, He Died, fame, she meant it.

This should never have happened.

