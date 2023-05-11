Julie Kelly Predicts Donald Trump Will Be Imprisoned Pending Trial

Julie Kelly predicts Donald Trump will be charged and imprisoned pending trial for seditious conspiracy among other charges.

Julie Kelly, Editor of American Greatness, has been highly critical of the Proud Boys trial and conviction, calling it a Kangaroo Court. They face 20 years in prison for seditious conspiracy and another 20 for obstruction based mostly on texts and other communications.

The former leader, Enrique Tarrio, wasn’t even in D.C. These men are veterans and have no criminal background.they’ve been denied bail while they appeal.

She believes their trial was to set the stage for the arrest and imprisonment of Donald J. Trump. In an appearance on Jesse Kelly’s podcast, she noted that the first thing the prosecutor did on closing was show a clip of Donald Trump, not of the Proud Boys committing seditious conspiracy or obstruction. She believes that is the starting point the Democrat DOJ and Special Counsel Jack Smith will use to imprison Donald Trump.

The Democrats have also talked about conspiracy charges, tampering with evidence, and they are still set on nailing him for the classified documents. The latter, she says, holds the greatest threat in combination with the seditious conspiracy charge.

Jesse Kelly asked if she thought they would go so far as to put Donald Trump in prison [like a banana republic].

“I absolutely do. And I’ll go even deeper between the eyes, Jesse, when he is indicted for, if he’s indicted, of suspicious conspiracy, which I think the chances of that just increase tremendously.

“Today, I can see [prosecutor] Jack Smith seeking pretrial detention for Donald Trump, which is exactly what they’ve done in every defendant who’s been charged with seditious conspiracy.

“So now they have a precedent for these courts to sign off on pretrial detention orders, meaning denied bail. You will be held in prison until your trial commences.

“I’ve watched these judges and prosecutors more than anyone on this side, but nothing will surprise me. And in fact, I’m sure they’re just chomping at the bit right now, waiting to present this information to the grand jury, seeking seditious, conspiracy, indictment, and then, shockingly, seeking to keep Donald Trump in jail, particularly as he is campaigning for president, pretending that he poses a grave security risk to the American people as he’s campaigning and facing these very serious charges.”

She has also said they have precedent to imprison him before the trial and deny him bail.

