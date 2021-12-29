Dems Withholding Treatment from—WHITES — Calling It Reparations

Leftists are infecting our systems with racism — against whites — and calling it reparations even though most people alive today never hurt a black person in their lives. Whites better start speaking up or they will be prematurely poor or dead or both.

Monoclonal antibodies are made in a laboratory and mimic natural antibodies a person’s body makes to fight diseases. They’ve been used to treat active COVID-19 cases and as a preventative for healthy individuals.

Unfortunately, Dr. Fauci put all his eggs in the vaccine basket and ignored treatments, especially early treatment.

The antibodies work for many and demand has decreased supply.

An MDH document titled “Ethical Framework for Allocation of Monoclonal Antibodies during the COVID-19 Pandemic” states that “race and ethnicity alone, apart from other underlying health conditions, may be considered in determining eligibility for mAbs [monoclonal antibodies].”

Minnesota is turning away patients — white patients. The left is still pretending minorities require more help because they were not given adequate help due to racism. That’s nonsense. Some minorities are obese which causes many of their problems, and they are — almost always — obese because of personal choice.

Critical Race Theory calls for this abomination. The AMA is demanding it. It’s in medical schools too.

Then there is Sheila Jackson Lee, a racist, who wants reparations for slavery so students can be relieved of college debt, also long as they are not white. They went to college and they want everyone else to pay. Watch:

REP. SHEILA JACKSON LEE (D-TX): “One of the reasons [Rep. Bowman] and myself are also interested in the idea of the commission to study slavery and develop reparation proposals is to get a roadmap of some of the populations that are impacted negatively by student debt.” pic.twitter.com/fFW5AaC7z4 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 28, 2021

