Mueller Report Response! Brennan Blames Bad Info, Graham Is Woke!

The Democrats are acting like madmen in the wake of the Mueller report vindicating the President. Democrats think they will move on without any accountability, but the President and Republicans are not about to do that.

John Brennan is trying to play it down now. After all the very vile comments he made, he is blaming bad information. Poor MSNBC, he’s letting them down.

“Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election,” he told MSNBC.

Brennan on MSNBC: Well, I don’t know if I received bad information but I think I suspected there was more than there actually was. I am relieved that it’s been determined there was not a criminal conspiracy with the Russian government over our election. pic.twitter.com/V2D7Cg9KsV — Wojciech Pawelczyk 🇵🇱 (@PolishPatriotTM) March 25, 2019

He’s relieved, sure he is. At least that’s a better answer than complaining the President’s not a spy like most Democrats are doing.

Brennan hasn’t folded completely, however, and has left himself a future opening.

I still point to things that were done publicly or efforts to try to have conversations with the Russians that were inappropriate, but I’m not all that surprised that the high bar of criminal conspiracy was not met.

I am surprised at that second part of obstruction of justice in terms of how it came out. I don’t know whether or not Robert Mueller wanted the Attorney General to pronounce on that issue or whether or not Bob Mueller felt it was up to Congress and the American public to determine whether the weight of the information indicates that Donald Trump did try to obstruct justice.

There are some surprises there, and that’s why I think getting to the full Mueller report is the best way to get some of these, if not all of these questions answered.”

“High bar?” Really?

There won’t be any apologies coming from him.

GRAHAM IS WOKE!

Senator Lindsey Graham is truly woke and is calling for a special counsel to investigate a number of people in what looks like corruption, including the FBI, DOJ, Hilary Clinton, Andrew McCabe (who is under investigation), Fusion GPS, James Comey, James Clapper, John Brennan, the dossier, the FISA process (under investigation by the DOJ Inspector General), and those who wanted to spy on the Trump campaign.

🔥WOKE LINDSEY GRAHAM DROPS HAMMER 🔥 Calls for NEW Special Counsel to investigate: – FBI

– DOJ

– Hillary Clinton

– Andrew McCabe

– James Comey

– Fusion GPS

– James Clapper

– John Brennan

– Fake Trump Dossier

– FISA warrant process

– Anyone who wanted to spy on Trump campaign pic.twitter.com/ATv2CO6gRY — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 25, 2019

Sarah Sanders had a great reaction to the Democrats’ insane reactions, playing off the March Madness.

Mueller Madness! Which of the angry and hysterical @realDonaldTrump haters got it most embarrassingly wrong? #YouDecide pic.twitter.com/IkzUesDdub — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) March 26, 2019