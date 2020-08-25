Just when you thought Gore was gone, along comes the Great Reset of capitalism

The new plan for globalism out of the U.N., with its allies throughout the world and here in the USA, is a Great Reset using climate change to bring it about.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a news conference from the agency’s Geneva headquarters, that it’s “vital” we find a vaccine to fight coronavirus but we might never find one. “At the same time, “ he added, “we will not, we cannot go back to the way things were.”

“Throughout history, outbreaks and pandemics have changed economies and societies,” he said.

“In particular, the Covid-19 pandemic has given new impetus to the need to accelerate efforts to respond to climate change,” he added. “The Covid-19 pandemic has given us a glimpse of our world as it could be: cleaner skies and rivers.”

We recently defunded the WHO for giving the world bad information about the virus. They appeared to have done so on China’s behalf.

THE GREAT RESET

Earlier in June, the World Economic Forum (WEF), a highly influential nonprofit organization based in Europe, announced its plan to push for a “Great Reset” of global capitalism.

That is NOT a conspiracy theory. And it’s just in time for what they hope is a Biden presidency.

The stated purpose of the “Great Reset” is to use the coronavirus pandemic to justify overhauling the entire global economy. That includes the U.S. economy. The plan is to make a more “equitable” world [Marxist justice] and to fight climate change.

What they want is crony socialism or crony capitalism.

Al Gore Is Still Working Behind the Scenes

On NBC’s Today show, Gore evoked the “Great Reset” directly and called for radical economic changes to the world economy to fight climate change. “So, I think this is a time for a ‘Great Reset,’” Gore said.

“We’ve got to fix a lot of these problems that have been allowed to fester for way too long. And the climate crisis is an opportunity to create tens of millions of new jobs, clean up the air, and reduce the death rate from pandemics, by the way, because the air pollution from burning fossil fuels heightens the death rates from coronavirus.”

“So, this is a time for a reset to fix a bunch of challenges, first among them the climate crisis,” Gore added.

The world wants us to redistribute our wealth to the world under the Paris Accord. The Accord is a plan for the USA to stop using fossil fuels and to send our money to underdeveloped nations who can then use and develop fossil fuels. Biden said he will immediately sign back on to it.