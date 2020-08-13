Progressives plan a ‘great reset’ throughout the world with the UN in charge

Progressives hope to use climate change to justify liberal /leftist policy changes. The latest is a new proposal called the “Great Reset.” It’s ambitious and it’s radical, according to Justin Haskins of Heartland Institute writing at The Hill.

At a virtual meeting earlier in June hosted by the World Economic Forum, some of the planet’s most powerful business leaders, government officials, and activists announced a proposal to “reset” the global economy.

Instead of traditional capitalism, the high-profile group said the world should adopt more socialistic policies, such as wealth taxes, additional regulations, and massive Green New Deal-like government programs.

They call it progressive capitalism. It puts the UN in charge of the world economy and weaponizes it. They get to regulate, tax, and track.

The UN becomes the government auditor of businesses with everything geared to climate and social justice. It will reduce agriculture and fishing. People will be moved into city environments where control is easier. Resources from the suburbs will be shifted to cities. It is why farmland is being gobbled up by corporations.

Companies that get involved now will be among the elite.

EVERY COUNTRY MUST PARTICIPATE

“Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed,” wrote Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, in an article published on WEF’s website. “In short, we need a ‘Great Reset’ of capitalism.”

Schwab also said that “all aspects of our societies and economies” must be “revamped,” “from education to social contracts and working conditions.”

Joining Schwab at the WEF event was Prince Charles, one of the primary proponents of the Great Reset; Gina Gopinath, the chief economist at the International Monetary Fund; António Guterres, the secretary-general of the United Nations; and CEOs and presidents of major international corporations, such as Microsoft and BP.

Activists from groups such as Greenpeace International and a variety of academics also attended the event or have expressed their support for the Great Reset.

Many of the Forum’s members want to use this as a no opportunity for World Economic Forum members to enact their radical transformation of capitalism.

Somehow, in some inexplicable way, this is supposed to help the world deal with pandemics.

After the pandemic is over, they plan to blow up the climate change ‘crisis’ as the next calamity to be dealt with.

There are radical leftist global shapers [the new Bolsheviks] around the world who are preparing the world for the change. The Global Shapers program was involved in the widespread “climate strikes” of 2019, and more than 1,300 have already been trained by the Climate Reality Project, the highly influential, well-funded climate activist organization run by former Vice President Al Gore, who serves on the World Economic Forum’s Board of Trustees.

We have heard our Democrats and world leaders promise massive changes using the pandemic as an excuse. Now you know what they have in mind. It is in line with Agenda 2030.

Look at what our ‘leaders’ have been able to make us do so far over a virus?

We will all be China.

Their next meeting is in January.