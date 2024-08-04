Justice Gorsuch’s Response to Biden’s Reforms of the Court

When asked by “Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream about Biden’s suggestions for changes to the Supreme Court, Gorsuch said he did not want to get into “what is now a political issue during a presidential election year.” He then continued, however, stressing the importance of an “independent judiciary,” particularly for those who are unpopular.

“It’s there for the moments when the spotlight’s on you, when the government’s coming after you. And don’t you want a ferociously independent judge and a jury of your peers to make those decisions? Isn’t that your right as an American?” Gorsuch said. “And so I just say, be careful.”

What he didn’t say is they are unconstitutional.

WATCH: Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch responds to President Biden’s proposed reforms. pic.twitter.com/AwDRHlKTjH — Fox News Sunday (@FoxNewsSunday) August 4, 2024