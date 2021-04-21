“Justice” In Cuomo’s NY-Teens Charged With Attempted Murder Freed Without Bail









Last Thursday, at 4:30 PM two suspects, a 16- and 17-year-old, were arrested after one of them allegedly shot a 45-year-old man in the thigh at the Pergola Hotel in Jamaica.

According to sources, the teens had gotten into a fight with the man, and the 16-year-old allegedly passed a handgun to the 17-year-old, who is accused of shooting the victim once in the thigh.

Nearby patrol cops received a shot-spotter notification about the shooting and arrested the two teens after responding to the hotel, the sources said. The cops recovered a handgun and found a magazine in one teen’s pocket. The suspects were also identified by witnesses.

Sources said, both were hit with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon charge — but were cut loose without bail after their arraignments on April 16 in Queens Criminal Court.

A spokesperson for the Queens District Attorney’s Office said they could not provide information about the charges because the pair were tried as juveniles.

Buried in Democrat, Cuomo’s 2018 Budget, was legislation that raised the age of criminal responsibility for defendants to 18. Previously, 16 and 17 year-olds could be tried as adults.

Soon after that, Andrew was pushing for and got no cash bail. It’s led to springing dangerous criminals who’ve, in some cases, gone on to commit serious crimes.

The result of these moves? Two young men, who a couple of years ago, likely would have been prosecuted as adults for trying to kill a man in cold blood, walked free, without posting a dime.

It’s what now passes for “justice”, in “Progressive”, Andrew Cuomo’s New York.

This should be a cautionary tale for practical, fair-minded voters currently living in Democrat or trending blue states. Get informed and vote!

Don’t allow this kind of risky, elitist, feel good, virtue signaling, to menace you and your loved ones.

Related