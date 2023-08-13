Justice Reform Creates Rampant Theft and Food Deserts

I remember when Michelle Obama complained about food deserts; well, now we have a lot more of them. Washington, D.C., is one area that sets the conditions for them. People shoplift freely since laws are not upheld because of the lawless justice reform favored by Democrats. It’s causing food store closures.

There are only four grocery stores east of Anacostia in Washington, DC. Now one might close because of shoplifting. Giant supermarket loses $500,000 or 20% of sales to thieves monthly. They spend $300,000 more on security. They try to reduce shoplifting by closing early. None of it has worked. The problem is anarchist Justice Reform. There are few or no repercussions for shoplifting, and gangs and individual thieves freely operate in stores.

This is happening in most blue cities, but it’s particularly shocking in our nation’s capital.

Watch:

Some major grocery stores will not be able to keep their doors open due to shoplifting, said D.C. Councilman Trayon White at a news conference on Friday. It’s a popular store.

Democrats only care about “criminal justice reform,” and that means letting criminals run amok, stealing without enforcement of the laws. For some reason known only to themselves, Democrats are pleased with the lawlessness and rampant crime, including the burgeoning “food deserts.”

THEY’RE DOING A LOT OF TALKING, NO ACTION

It’s one of only four major grocery store locations east of the Anacostia River. And if this store closes its doors, White warned the impacts would be devastating and create a food desert for some D.C. residents, ABC 7 reports.

[…]

Since then, 7News asked Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD what they are doing to help with the shoplifting issues at grocery stores.

“Mayor Bowser continues to lead conversations with a variety of stakeholders across our city to discuss public safety, and more specifically to ask the question of how we can partner to reduce crime and increase conditions so that everyone in our city can thrive,” the mayor’s office told 7News in a statement. “The District is committed to ensuring every resident has safe access to fresh, healthy, and affordable food.”

But it’s unclear what precise actions are being taken by the city to ensure grocery stores in Ward 8 will stay in business.

[They could enforce the law.]

Related