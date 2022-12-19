Justice Roberts Blocks Title 42 from Ending, So, WH Looks to Fly Some Into US

On Friday, a federal appeals court rejected a bid by several states led by Republicans to maintain Title 42 in effect. This decision cleared the way for the United States Supreme Court to hear the case.

Title 42 allows the government to deport illegal migrants even if they claim asylum.

The policy’s expiration will mean millions more illegal immigrants will pour in through our open borders. Tens of thousands are making their way to our border now.

On Monday, 19 conservative states asked SCOTUS to intervene in Biden’s decision to end Title 42, one of the last defense measures to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing our border.

“If the Supreme Court declines to act, the states said in their filing, it would “inflict massive irreparable harms on the states” and “unprecedented calamity at the southern border,” USA Today reported.

There already is “irreparable massive harms.”

At the request of Republican officials in 19 states, U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily blocked Biden’s regime attempt to end Trump-era border policy, Title 42, according to Reuters.

“UPON CONSIDERATION of the application of counsel for the applicants, IT IS ORDERED that the November 15, 2022 order of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, case No. 1:21-cv-00100, is hereby stayed pending further order of the undersigned or of the Court. It is further ordered that a response to the application be filed on or before Tuesday, December 20, 2022, by 5 p.m. (EST),” the court document stated.

The states are Arizona, Louisiana, Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The White House Wants Them to Apply Online to Fly into the US

The White House is looking at some alleged deterrence measures. They use an updated version of a short-lived Trump-era policy known as the transit ban. That ban would target migrants who cross the border illegally, subjecting them to quick deportation unless they can pass a tougher initial asylum screening, according to people familiar with the plans.

For migrants of some nationalities, the administration is planning to offer an alternative path into the U.S., allowing them to apply through an online portal for permission to fly to the U.S., where they can live on temporary humanitarian grounds and apply for asylum. The administration created such an immigration program for Venezuelan migrants in October, and it is expected to be expanded to Cubans, Haitians, and Nicaraguans.

Some migrants will also be permitted to apply for asylum at legal land border crossings. However, the administration will likely require them to register for an appointment in advance by filling out their information on a mobile application called CBP1, according to people familiar with the administration’s thinking. It couldn’t be determined how many migrants would be permitted to enter the U.S. using either pathway.

This administration is a pathetic joke. They’re simply looking for an end-around to continue the invasion.

