President & First Lady test positive for COVID-19

The first announcement was Hope Hicks testing positive for COVID. She flew with him to debates. We now know the President and First Lady have also tested positive for COVID-19.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter last night.

“Tonight,@FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the 74-year-old President tweeted.

The couple were already in the quarantine process after Ms. Hicks tested positive.

His doctor, Sean Conley, said, “The President and First Lady are both well at this time and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

He has only 32 days left of campaigning and the next debate is October 15 in Miami. The following debate is also in question.

NBC News is already attacking him with comments about him downplaying the virus and mocking Biden’s use of the mask. The truth is that as he tried to ease peoples’ fears by downplaying, but, at the same time, he put travel bans in place and warned people in accordance with the advice of the doctors on his team, including Dr. Fauci. As for mocking Joe. Joe wears his mask when he’s alone and no one is near him. He’s obviously virtue signaling.

There were no words of kindness for the President at NBC, just the jabs.

We are looking forward to all the kind wishes from the blue checks on Twitter. Nasty comments are already appearing on the NY Times thread, claiming he didn’t follow the science which he has done or just telling him to inject bleach, to mock a comment he didn’t make.

We are praying for a quick recovery.

THE LETTER FROM THE PRESIDENT’S DOCTOR

MEMORANDUM FOR: KAYLEIGH MCENANY, ASSISTANT TO THE PRESIDENT AND WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY

FROM: SEAN P. CONLEY, DO, FACEP, PHYSICIAN TO THE PRESIDENT, COMMANDER, U.S. NAVY

SUBJECT: President Donald J. Trump & First Lady Melania Trump’s COVID-19 Tests

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.

Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.