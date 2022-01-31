Justin Trudeau’s Schedule Today Is That of a Monarch

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau, who has been in hiding since the trucker convoy reached Ottawa and other cities, has a schedule today. It’s one befitting a king who does not have to respond to the peasants. He has no need of addressing concerns. Just as Biden turns his back on his ‘subjects’, so does Trudeau.

No tough questions and no answers.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's itinerary for Monday, January 31, 2022: pic.twitter.com/r4oogorYGW — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) January 31, 2022

