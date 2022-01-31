Preview: Dr. Malone Exposes Monopolist Bill Gates

On Tuesday, in an interview exclusively for Daily Wire members, Dr. Robert Malone and Candace Owens discuss COVID-19 vaccines, Big Pharma, the masking of our children, censorship, the theory of “mass-formation psychosis,” billionaire Bill Gates, and more.

Dr. Robert Malone explained during the interview that Bill Gates is a monopolist, an excellent monopolist. He built Microsoft on the bones of everyone else and the government shut him down. What did he then do? He tried to rehabilitate himself after being caught by moving into philanthropic work and public health. But, the leopard can’t change his spots so he systematically monopolized the global response to infectious disease.

Big Tech has worked to silence Dr. Malone but his impeccable credentials are beyond their reach. Even legacy media can’t dispute them.

Colleagues and critics alike have acknowledged Malone’s impressive credentials in a career spanning more than three decades,” The Washington Post reported last week. “Among those accomplishments was serving as CEO and founder of a company contracted by the U.S. government in 2016 to assist in the development of a treatment for the Zika virus.”

The Post also cited a colleague who is critical of some of Malone’s claims as describing the doctor as “a brilliant scientist who has a tremendous amount of experience and knowledge about vaccines.”

During his sit-down with Owens, Malone pushed back on the idea that he’s “anti-vax” and elaborates on “mass-formation psychosis.”

Dr. Malone

Exposes Bill Gates pic.twitter.com/tCNH9KrQMW — Marcko.V. PPC (@marckovvvvv) January 30, 2022

COVID is now a religion.

“COVID is now a religion, it’s a religion for people.” – @realcandaceO to Dr. Robert Malone pic.twitter.com/Bjv68dfp0v — Candace (@thecandaceshow) January 30, 2022

What the government is doing to us is abuse. We are in a psychologically abusive relationship with our government right now.

I had to share it…… Brilliant by Dr Robert Malone, MD & @RealCandaceO 👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T5mfHQfV3z — Maykel M. (@MaykelMatias) January 30, 2022

The vaccines don’t work as we were told and they are not safe and effective. Psychological manipulation of the media and Big Tech have deeply distorted public policy.

Live from the massive DC protest against vaccine mandates and global tyranny: Dr. Robert Malone talks about Big Tech’s censorship of medical information and experts. Dr. Malone was recently suspended on Twitter himself.@DschlopesIsBack @RandPaul@RealCandaceO pic.twitter.com/05VWoKmrCU — RaiseToLight ✨🌍🌎🌏💫 (@RaiseToLight) January 24, 2022

Related